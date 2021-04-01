Wilsey Asset Management Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Wilsey Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 501,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,078 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company makes up approximately 4.6% of Wilsey Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Wilsey Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $15,131,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dodge & Cox raised its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 148,429,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,479,588,000 after purchasing an additional 17,452,785 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 28.7% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 133,862,824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,039,980,000 after purchasing an additional 29,812,530 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 106,531,722 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,215,092,000 after acquiring an additional 8,301,054 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 48,609,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,467,023,000 after acquiring an additional 2,460,730 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sanders Capital LLC grew its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 352.3% during the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 46,947,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,523,620,000 after acquiring an additional 36,566,684 shares during the last quarter. 67.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of WFC traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $39.35. 376,948 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,639,781. Wells Fargo & Company has a 52 week low of $20.76 and a 52 week high of $41.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The company’s 50 day moving average is $37.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.88. The company has a market capitalization of $162.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 105.59, a PEG ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.07.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.04. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 3.18% and a net margin of 3.72%. The business had revenue of $17.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.93 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will post 0.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.13%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on WFC shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Seaport Global Securities raised Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. TheStreet lowered Wells Fargo & Company from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Wells Fargo & Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.74.

Wells Fargo & Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services to individuals, businesses, and institutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

