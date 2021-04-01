Wing Price Up 61.9% This Week (WING)

Wing (CURRENCY:WING) traded 0.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on April 1st. Wing has a total market cap of $85.97 million and $15.60 million worth of Wing was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Wing token can now be purchased for $58.66 or 0.00098974 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Wing has traded 61.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001688 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $38.54 or 0.00065033 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00000972 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $194.22 or 0.00327714 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.13 or 0.00006974 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $464.60 or 0.00783924 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $52.37 or 0.00088367 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $28.24 or 0.00047650 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.21 or 0.00029031 BTC.

Wing Token Profile

Wing’s total supply is 2,590,516 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,465,517 tokens. Wing’s official message board is medium.com/wingfinance.

Wing Token Trading

