Wm Morrison Supermarkets PLC (OTCMKTS:MRWSY) Short Interest Update

Wm Morrison Supermarkets PLC (OTCMKTS:MRWSY) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 56,600 shares, an increase of 44.4% from the February 28th total of 39,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 49,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MRWSY. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Wm Morrison Supermarkets from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Wm Morrison Supermarkets in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Wm Morrison Supermarkets from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. BNP Paribas cut shares of Wm Morrison Supermarkets from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Wm Morrison Supermarkets in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.00.

Shares of MRWSY opened at $12.76 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $6.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.37, a P/E/G ratio of 10.46 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Wm Morrison Supermarkets has a 12 month low of $10.44 and a 12 month high of $13.39. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $12.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.86.

Wm Morrison Supermarkets PLC operates retail supermarket stores under the Morrisons brand name in the United Kingdom. The company engages in the in-store and online grocery retailing activities. It also supplies eggs; manufactures and distributes fresh food, and morning goods and bread; prepares and supplies seafood; processes fresh meat; invests in, develops, and maintains properties; and offers insurance, leasing, technical testing and analysis, and property partnership services, as well as holds pharmaceutical license.

