Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) Receives $263.22 Average PT from Analysts

Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the twenty-nine analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have given a hold recommendation and eighteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $263.22.

WDAY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. OTR Global raised Workday to a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Loop Capital upgraded Workday from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, February 8th. Bank of America began coverage on Workday in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $265.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Workday in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $300.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Workday from $280.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd.

In other news, Director David A. Duffield sold 218,763 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.59, for a total value of $50,007,034.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO James Bozzini sold 4,498 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.53, for a total transaction of $1,014,433.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 357,741 shares of company stock valued at $85,032,385 in the last ninety days. 26.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of WDAY. Bainco International Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Workday in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Workday during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Workday in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Workday during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in Workday during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. 67.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Workday stock traded up $9.14 during trading on Monday, hitting $257.57. The stock had a trading volume of 38,063 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,013,387. Workday has a 1 year low of $115.50 and a 1 year high of $282.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $256.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $233.33. The stock has a market cap of $62.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -132.85 and a beta of 1.59.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The software maker reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.18. Workday had a negative return on equity of 10.56% and a negative net margin of 10.77%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.50 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Workday will post -0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Workday

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications worldwide. Its applications help its customers to manage critical business functions and optimize their financial and human resources. The company offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

