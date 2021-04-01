Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK) Receives $83.88 Consensus PT from Analysts

Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $83.88.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on WK shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Workiva from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Workiva from $60.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. William Blair initiated coverage on Workiva in a report on Monday, January 4th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Workiva from $82.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th.

In other news, Director Michael M. Crow sold 5,000 shares of Workiva stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $500,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,488,900. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mithun Banarjee sold 7,612 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.14, for a total transaction of $747,041.68. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 164,193 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,113,901.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 74,534 shares of company stock worth $7,014,413 over the last ninety days. 14.95% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WK. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Workiva by 2.3% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 78,721 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,389,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Hardy Reed LLC acquired a new position in Workiva in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $257,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Workiva by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 69,635 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,883,000 after buying an additional 10,223 shares in the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Workiva during the 4th quarter valued at $241,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Workiva by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 618,433 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $56,662,000 after acquiring an additional 5,668 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.13% of the company’s stock.

WK stock traded up $4.03 on Thursday, reaching $92.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 311,399 shares, compared to its average volume of 444,985. Workiva has a 52 week low of $29.87 and a 52 week high of $114.68. The company has a market capitalization of $4.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -69.92 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $99.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $82.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.21, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 2.48.

Workiva (NYSE:WK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The software maker reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.30. Workiva had a negative return on equity of 79.60% and a negative net margin of 19.34%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Workiva will post -1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Workiva Company Profile

Workiva Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based compliance and regulatory reporting solutions worldwide. The company offers Workiva platform that offers controlled collaboration, data linking, data integrations, granular permissions, process management, and full audit trail services; and provides tools that enables customers to connect data from enterprise resource planning, governance risk and compliance, human capital management, and customer relationship management systems, as well as from other third-party cloud and on-premise applications.

