Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR) Director Sells $1,035,750.00 in Stock

Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR) Director Michael J. Endres sold 15,000 shares of Worthington Industries stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.05, for a total value of $1,035,750.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 182,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,583,672. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NYSE:WOR opened at $67.09 on Thursday. Worthington Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.29 and a 1 year high of $75.45. The company has a current ratio of 3.26, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $66.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.31.

Worthington Industries (NYSE:WOR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.11. Worthington Industries had a return on equity of 10.60% and a net margin of 24.09%. The firm had revenue of $759.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $872.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Worthington Industries, Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. This is a positive change from Worthington Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. Worthington Industries’s payout ratio is 42.55%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on WOR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Worthington Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Worthington Industries from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WOR. ELM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Worthington Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $95,000. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Worthington Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $98,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new stake in shares of Worthington Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $143,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Worthington Industries by 2,084.9% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,785 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 4,566 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Worthington Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $243,000. Institutional investors own 51.37% of the company’s stock.

Worthington Industries Company Profile

Worthington Industries, Inc, a metals manufacturing company, focuses on value-added steel processing and manufactured metal products in the United States, Austria, Canada, Mexico, Poland, and Portugal. It operates through two segments, Steel Processing and Pressure Cylinders. The Steel Processing segment processes flat-rolled steel for customers primarily in the automotive, aerospace, agricultural, appliance, construction, container, hardware, heavy-truck, HVAC, lawn and garden, leisure and recreation, office furniture, and office equipment markets.

