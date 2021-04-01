Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR) Shares Sold by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lowered its position in Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR) by 5.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,395 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,456 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Worthington Industries were worth $3,306,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Worthington Industries by 602.3% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 24,574 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,262,000 after purchasing an additional 21,075 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in Worthington Industries by 83.8% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 35,257 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,106,000 after purchasing an additional 16,072 shares during the period. ELM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Worthington Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $95,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in Worthington Industries by 4.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,802,494 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $73,506,000 after purchasing an additional 72,743 shares during the period. Finally, Aperio Group LLC lifted its position in Worthington Industries by 26.6% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 48,773 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,504,000 after purchasing an additional 10,245 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Worthington Industries alerts:

WOR has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Worthington Industries from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Worthington Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th.

WOR stock opened at $67.09 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $66.53 and a 200-day moving average of $54.31. Worthington Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.29 and a 12-month high of $75.45. The company has a current ratio of 3.26, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 1.28.

Worthington Industries (NYSE:WOR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.11. Worthington Industries had a net margin of 24.09% and a return on equity of 10.60%. The company had revenue of $759.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $872.50 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Worthington Industries, Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This is an increase from Worthington Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. Worthington Industries’s payout ratio is currently 42.55%.

In related news, Chairman John P/Oh Mcconnell sold 19,274 shares of Worthington Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.36, for a total transaction of $1,298,296.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,415,518 shares in the company, valued at approximately $95,349,292.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jeffrey R. Klingler sold 759 shares of Worthington Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.88, for a total value of $43,171.92. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 34,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,979,822.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 95,033 shares of company stock valued at $6,457,219 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 36.60% of the company’s stock.

Worthington Industries Company Profile

Worthington Industries, Inc, a metals manufacturing company, focuses on value-added steel processing and manufactured metal products in the United States, Austria, Canada, Mexico, Poland, and Portugal. It operates through two segments, Steel Processing and Pressure Cylinders. The Steel Processing segment processes flat-rolled steel for customers primarily in the automotive, aerospace, agricultural, appliance, construction, container, hardware, heavy-truck, HVAC, lawn and garden, leisure and recreation, office furniture, and office equipment markets.

See Also: How Do You Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WOR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR).

Receive News & Ratings for Worthington Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Worthington Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.