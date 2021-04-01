WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment’s (WIR.U) “Outperform” Rating Reaffirmed at Raymond James

Raymond James reiterated their outperform rating on shares of WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment (TSE:WIR.U) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Raymond James currently has a C$16.75 target price on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on WIR.U. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment from C$16.00 to C$17.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment from C$15.50 to C$16.50 in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment from C$15.50 to C$16.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, March 15th.

Shares of TSE WIR.U opened at C$15.10 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$15.36 and its 200-day moving average price is C$14.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 112.15. The company has a market cap of C$972.12 million and a PE ratio of 5.75. WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment has a 52-week low of C$8.13 and a 52-week high of C$16.19.

WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment Company Profile

WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT has been formed for the purpose of acquiring, developing, managing and owning primarily industrial investment properties located in the United States, with a particular focus on warehouse and distribution industrial real estate.

