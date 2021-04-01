Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties Price Hits $7.60 on Exchanges (WCK)

Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties (CURRENCY:WCK) traded 7.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on April 1st. One Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties coin can now be bought for approximately $7.60 or 0.00012819 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties has traded up 46.8% against the U.S. dollar. Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties has a total market cap of $498,360.00 and approximately $866.00 worth of Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001688 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.95 or 0.00064046 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00000970 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $194.25 or 0.00327811 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.13 or 0.00006976 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $457.02 or 0.00771266 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $52.89 or 0.00089255 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.55 or 0.00048183 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.20 or 0.00029024 BTC.

About Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties

Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties’ total supply is 65,610 coins.

Buying and Selling Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties using one of the exchanges listed above.

