Wynn Macau, Limited (OTCMKTS:WYNMF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Wynn Macau, Limited (OTCMKTS:WYNMF) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Wynn Macau from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Wynn Macau from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Wynn Macau from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:WYNMF remained flat at $$1.93 on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 409 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,723. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.72. The company has a market capitalization of $10.03 billion, a PE ratio of 14.85 and a beta of 1.62. Wynn Macau has a fifty-two week low of $1.35 and a fifty-two week high of $2.18.

Wynn Macau, Limited develops, owns, and operates the Wynn Palace and Wynn Macau casino resorts in Macau. The company's Wynn Palace resort features approximately 420,000 square feet of casino space providing 24-hour gaming and various games comprising private gaming salons and sky casinos; a luxury hotel with a total of 1,706 guest rooms, suites, and villas; and 14 food and beverage outlets.

