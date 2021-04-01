Xebec Adsorption Inc. (XBC.V) (CVE:XBC) Director Kurt Sorschak Buys 80,000 Shares of Stock

Xebec Adsorption Inc. (XBC.V) (CVE:XBC) Director Kurt Sorschak purchased 80,000 shares of Xebec Adsorption Inc. (XBC.V) stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$4.23 per share, with a total value of C$338,640.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 312,196 shares in the company, valued at C$1,321,525.67.

Kurt Sorschak also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 29th, Kurt Sorschak purchased 2,600 shares of Xebec Adsorption Inc. (XBC.V) stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$4.25 per share, with a total value of C$11,050.00.

CVE:XBC opened at C$9.98 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.57, a current ratio of 4.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.90. Xebec Adsorption Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$1.74 and a fifty-two week high of C$10.47. The stock has a market cap of C$1.52 billion and a PE ratio of -203.67. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$9.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$7.63.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. National Bankshares cut their price objective on shares of Xebec Adsorption Inc. (XBC.V) from C$7.00 to C$6.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 15th. National Bank Financial set a C$9.00 price objective on shares of Xebec Adsorption Inc. (XBC.V) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Xebec Adsorption Inc. (XBC.V) from C$7.50 to C$6.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on shares of Xebec Adsorption Inc. (XBC.V) from C$6.00 to C$4.50 in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Finally, TD Securities downgraded shares of Xebec Adsorption Inc. (XBC.V) from a “buy” rating to a “speculative buy” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from C$10.00 to C$7.50 in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$6.25.

About Xebec Adsorption Inc. (XBC.V)

Xebec Adsorption Inc provides gas generation, purification, and filtration solutions for the industrial, energy, and renewables marketplace in Canada, China, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company designs, engineers, and manufactures various products that transform raw gases into marketable sources of clean and renewable energy.

