Xinyi Glass Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:XYIGF) Short Interest Update

Xinyi Glass Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:XYIGF) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,851,500 shares, a decline of 26.1% from the February 28th total of 2,506,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 79,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 23.3 days.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Xinyi Glass from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th.

Shares of Xinyi Glass stock opened at $3.11 on Thursday. Xinyi Glass has a 52-week low of $1.06 and a 52-week high of $3.31. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.47.

About Xinyi Glass

Xinyi Glass Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, produces and sells automobile, architectural, float, and other glass products for commercial and industrial applications. The company operates through three segments: Float Glass, Automobile Glass, and Architectural Glass. It is also involved in the manufacturing and sale of automobile rubber and plastic components, as well as electronic glass; trading of automobile glass; and research and trading of glass.

