Xinyuan Real Estate Co., Ltd. (NYSE:XIN) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Xinyuan Real Estate Co., Ltd. (NYSE:XIN) saw a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 74,300 shares, a decline of 18.9% from the February 28th total of 91,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 261,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Shares of NYSE XIN traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $2.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 442 shares, compared to its average volume of 269,137. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.25, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36. Xinyuan Real Estate has a fifty-two week low of $1.68 and a fifty-two week high of $4.12. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.34. The company has a market cap of $149.41 million, a P/E ratio of -5.30 and a beta of 1.46.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Xinyuan Real Estate stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Xinyuan Real Estate Co., Ltd. (NYSE:XIN) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 955,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,863 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 1.77% of Xinyuan Real Estate worth $2,101,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.35% of the company’s stock.

Xinyuan Real Estate Company Profile

Xinyuan Real Estate Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in residential real estate development in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. It develops residential projects, such as multi-layer apartment buildings, sub-high-rise apartment buildings, high-rise apartment buildings; and auxiliary services and amenities, such as retail outlets, leisure and health facilities, kindergartens, and schools, as well as office, mixed-use, and commercial properties.

