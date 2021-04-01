Xiotri Tops 1-Day Volume of $46,998.00 (XIOT)

Xiotri (CURRENCY:XIOT) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on April 1st. Xiotri has a total market cap of $2.79 million and approximately $46,998.00 worth of Xiotri was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Xiotri has traded up 8.5% against the dollar. One Xiotri token can now be bought for about $632.38 or 0.01075400 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001702 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $37.35 or 0.00063522 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00000965 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $195.07 or 0.00331727 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.18 or 0.00007109 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $470.38 or 0.00799900 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $52.67 or 0.00089564 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $28.26 or 0.00048053 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.75 or 0.00028491 BTC.

Xiotri Profile

Xiotri’s total supply is 5,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,418 tokens. The official website for Xiotri is xiotri.finance.

Xiotri Token Trading

