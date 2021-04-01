Yara International ASA (OTCMKTS:YARIY) Raises Dividend to $0.94 Per Share

Yara International ASA (OTCMKTS:YARIY) announced an annual dividend on Tuesday, March 30th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.937 per share by the basic materials company on Wednesday, May 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 7th. This is a positive change from Yara International ASA’s previous annual dividend of $0.57.

Shares of OTCMKTS YARIY opened at $26.13 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $25.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market cap of $14.01 billion, a PE ratio of 21.60 and a beta of 0.97. Yara International ASA has a 1 year low of $14.94 and a 1 year high of $26.36.

Yara International ASA (OTCMKTS:YARIY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.96 billion. Yara International ASA had a net margin of 3.10% and a return on equity of 10.26%. On average, research analysts expect that Yara International ASA will post 1.54 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on YARIY. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Yara International ASA from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Nordea Equity Research cut shares of Yara International ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Pareto Securities cut shares of Yara International ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of Yara International ASA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Yara International ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Yara International ASA presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.00.

About Yara International ASA

Yara International ASA provides environmental and industrial solutions in Norway and internationally. It operates through three segments: Sales & Marketing, New Business, and Production. The Sales & Marketing segment offers nitrogen-based fertilizers, including urea, urea ammonium nitrate, calcium ammonium nitrate, ammonium nitrate, calcium nitrate, and compound fertilizers that contain plant nutrients, such as nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium, as well as foliar and fertigation solutions through micronutrients.

