Yelp (NYSE:YELP) Shares Gap Up to $37.19

Shares of Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $37.19, but opened at $39.48. Yelp shares last traded at $38.97, with a volume of 5,079 shares.

YELP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Yelp from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Yelp to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 24th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Yelp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup upgraded Yelp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on Yelp from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.00.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.20. The stock has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -229.40 and a beta of 1.44.

Yelp (NYSE:YELP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The local business review company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.28. Yelp had a negative return on equity of 1.64% and a negative net margin of 1.29%. The firm had revenue of $233.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $227.68 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Yelp Inc. will post -0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Vivek Patel sold 54,236 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $2,169,440.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 149,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,995,160. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CTO Sam Eaton sold 3,340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.50, for a total value of $138,610.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 145,519 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,039,038.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 404,406 shares of company stock worth $12,706,013. 9.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Yelp during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Yelp during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Yelp during the fourth quarter worth about $216,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Yelp during the fourth quarter worth about $218,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Yelp during the third quarter worth about $241,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.97% of the company’s stock.

Yelp Inc operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's platform covers various local business categories, including restaurants, shopping, home and local services, beauty and fitness, health, and other categories.

