YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI) Shares Acquired by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI) by 95.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 44,117 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,504 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in YETI were worth $3,021,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of YETI during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in YETI in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new position in YETI in the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in YETI by 189.7% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 1,322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new position in YETI in the 3rd quarter valued at $109,000. 93.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE YETI opened at $72.21 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $6.29 billion, a PE ratio of 92.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 2.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. YETI Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.41 and a twelve month high of $80.89. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.52.

YETI (NYSE:YETI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.12. YETI had a return on equity of 84.63% and a net margin of 7.17%. Research analysts predict that YETI Holdings, Inc. will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

YETI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James increased their price objective on YETI from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on YETI from $75.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. TheStreet upgraded YETI from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut YETI from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $69.00 to $85.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut YETI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. YETI has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.53.

In related news, Director Roy J. Seiders sold 390 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.15, for a total transaction of $29,308.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew J. Reintjes sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.48, for a total value of $1,409,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 327,155 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,057,884.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 87,264 shares of company stock valued at $6,375,342 over the last 90 days. 10.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, markets, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand. The company offers hard and soft coolers, as well as storage, transport, outdoor living, and associated accessories. It also provides drinkware products, such as colsters, lowballs, wine tumblers, stackable pints, tumblers, mugs, bottles, and jugs, as well as accessories comprising bottle straw caps, tumbler handles, jug mounts, and bottle slings under the Rambler brand.

