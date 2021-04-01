Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.92 Billion

Brokerages forecast that Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) will post $1.92 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Avery Dennison’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.85 billion to $2.00 billion. Avery Dennison posted sales of $1.72 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 11.6%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Avery Dennison will report full-year sales of $7.48 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $7.38 billion to $7.64 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $7.76 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.62 billion to $7.92 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Avery Dennison.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.18. Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 44.88% and a net margin of 7.80%. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.73 EPS. Avery Dennison’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis.

AVY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. S&P Equity Research raised Avery Dennison from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $149.00 to $181.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Smith Barney Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Avery Dennison in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Avery Dennison from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $149.00 to $181.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Avery Dennison from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $161.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 24th. Finally, Atlantic Securities restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Avery Dennison in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.27.

Shares of AVY traded up $4.42 during trading on Friday, reaching $188.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 822,220 shares, compared to its average volume of 545,003. The company has a fifty day moving average of $178.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $154.09. Avery Dennison has a twelve month low of $93.29 and a twelve month high of $188.81. The company has a market cap of $15.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd were paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 2nd. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. Avery Dennison’s payout ratio is 37.58%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Avery Dennison in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Knuff & Co LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 35.7% in the fourth quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 251 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in shares of Avery Dennison in the fourth quarter valued at $69,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Avery Dennison in the fourth quarter valued at $81,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 6,944.4% in the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 634 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 625 shares during the period. 89.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Avery Dennison

Avery Dennison Corporation manufactures and markets pressure-sensitive materials in the United States, Europe, Asia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials; and graphics and reflective products under the Fasson, JAC, Avery Dennison, and Mactac brands, as well as durable cast and reflective films.

