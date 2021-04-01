Zacks: Analysts Expect Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $19.59 Million

Brokerages expect that Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMS) will announce $19.59 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Adamas Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $18.30 million and the highest is $20.75 million. Adamas Pharmaceuticals reported sales of $14.48 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 35.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Adamas Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $93.85 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $90.80 million to $101.10 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $114.12 million, with estimates ranging from $108.40 million to $122.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Adamas Pharmaceuticals.

Adamas Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.11).

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ADMS shares. Northland Securities boosted their price objective on Adamas Pharmaceuticals from $7.50 to $12.50 in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on Adamas Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.25.

ADMS stock traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $5.07. 376 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 755,866. The stock has a market capitalization of $154.98 million, a PE ratio of -2.17 and a beta of 2.96. Adamas Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $2.40 and a 52 week high of $9.15. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.71.

In other Adamas Pharmaceuticals news, Director Spyridon Papapetropoulos acquired 5,975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.06 per share, with a total value of $30,233.50. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 15,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $80,833.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Vijay Shreedhar sold 4,514 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.39, for a total value of $28,844.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,438 shares of company stock worth $83,797 over the last three months. 19.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in Adamas Pharmaceuticals by 24.0% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 16,430 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 3,176 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth approximately $102,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 47,366 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 7,131 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals by 721.4% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 82,363 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 72,336 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals by 59.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 88,051 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 32,737 shares during the last quarter. 44.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines for patients suffering from chronic neurologic disorders in the United States. It offers GOCOVRI, an extended release capsule for the treatment of dyskinesia in patients with Parkinson's disease receiving levodopa-based therapy, with or without concomitant dopaminergic medications, as well as an adjunctive treatment to levodopa/carbidopa in patients with Parkinson's disease experiencing OFF episodes; and OSMOLEX ER, an extended release tablet to treat Parkinson's disease and drug-induced extrapyramidal reactions in adult patients.

