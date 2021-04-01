Zacks: Analysts Expect Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $6.90 Billion

Equities analysts forecast that Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) will announce sales of $6.90 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Jabil’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $6.89 billion and the highest is $6.91 billion. Jabil posted sales of $6.34 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.8%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Friday, June 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Jabil will report full year sales of $28.53 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $28.48 billion to $28.60 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $29.53 billion, with estimates ranging from $29.13 billion to $29.74 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Jabil.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The technology company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.32. Jabil had a net margin of 0.78% and a return on equity of 14.01%. The business had revenue of $6.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

JBL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on shares of Jabil from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Argus raised their price target on Jabil from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Jabil from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Jabil from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Jabil from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.80.

In other Jabil news, CEO Michael J. Loparco sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total transaction of $276,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven D. Borges sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $450,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 297,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,384,305. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 111,223 shares of company stock worth $5,451,984. Corporate insiders own 2.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Deltec Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Jabil in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,210,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Jabil by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 152,975 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,518,000 after acquiring an additional 20,461 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Jabil by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 353,941 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,053,000 after acquiring an additional 31,923 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in Jabil by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 205,322 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,034,000 after purchasing an additional 13,022 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Matarin Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Jabil in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,724,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.77% of the company’s stock.

JBL stock opened at $52.16 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $46.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.84. The company has a market cap of $7.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.53, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.32. Jabil has a 12-month low of $21.94 and a 12-month high of $52.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 15th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 12th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. Jabil’s payout ratio is currently 91.43%.

Jabil Company Profile

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. It offers electronics design, production, and product management services. The company provides electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

