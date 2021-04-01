Zacks: Analysts Expect Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC) to Post $0.53 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages predict that Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) will announce earnings of $0.53 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Manulife Financial’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.50 and the highest is $0.55. Manulife Financial reported earnings of $0.38 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 39.5%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Manulife Financial will report full-year earnings of $2.39 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.20 to $2.52. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $2.63 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.60 to $2.68. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Manulife Financial.

Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.02. Manulife Financial had a net margin of 7.44% and a return on equity of 11.14%. The firm had revenue of $13.71 billion during the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.73 EPS.

MFC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. CIBC downgraded shares of Manulife Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Manulife Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Manulife Financial from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. National Alliance Securities reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Manulife Financial in a research note on Monday, January 18th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Manulife Financial from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Manulife Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.83.

MFC stock traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $21.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,802,914 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,417,791. Manulife Financial has a 1 year low of $10.86 and a 1 year high of $22.25. The stock has a market cap of $42.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.04, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $20.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.57.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 23rd were given a $0.2205 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 22nd. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.06%. This is an increase from Manulife Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Manulife Financial’s payout ratio is presently 37.50%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Manulife Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Manulife Financial in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Manulife Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Manulife Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new stake in Manulife Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $53,000. Institutional investors own 47.15% of the company’s stock.

About Manulife Financial

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in Asia, Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; And Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment provides mutual funds and exchange-traded funds, group retirement and savings products, and institutional asset management services through agents and brokers affiliated with the company, securities brokerage firms, and financial advisors pension plan consultants and banks.

