Zacks: Analysts Expect PDS Biotechnology Co. (NASDAQ:PDSB) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.18 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that PDS Biotechnology Co. (NASDAQ:PDSB) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.18) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for PDS Biotechnology’s earnings. PDS Biotechnology reported earnings of ($0.39) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 53.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 12th.

On average, analysts expect that PDS Biotechnology will report full year earnings of ($0.98) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.44) to ($0.65). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($0.81) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.90) to ($0.60). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for PDS Biotechnology.

Get PDS Biotechnology alerts:

PDS Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PDSB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 18th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.02.

Several research analysts have issued reports on PDSB shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PDS Biotechnology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.75 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of PDS Biotechnology in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of PDS Biotechnology from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.14.

Shares of NASDAQ:PDSB traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $4.71. 654 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,663,077. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.01. PDS Biotechnology has a 52 week low of $0.62 and a 52 week high of $7.30. The company has a market cap of $104.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.84 and a beta of 2.70.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in PDS Biotechnology by 624.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 104,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 90,002 shares during the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of PDS Biotechnology by 693.3% in the 4th quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 17,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 15,600 shares in the last quarter. Newman & Schimel LLC bought a new position in PDS Biotechnology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Minot Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in PDS Biotechnology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in PDS Biotechnology by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 828,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,773,000 after acquiring an additional 44,864 shares during the last quarter. 14.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PDS Biotechnology Company Profile

PDS Biotechnology Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing multifunctional cancer immunotherapies. Its lead product candidate is PDS0101 (HPV16), which is in Phase II clinical trial, a first line treatment for the recurrent/metastatic head and neck cancer, human papillomavirus associated malignancies, and cervical cancer.

Featured Story: What strategies should day traders use to execute a trade?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on PDS Biotechnology (PDSB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for PDS Biotechnology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PDS Biotechnology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.