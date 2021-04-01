Zacks: Analysts Expect Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) to Announce $0.02 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.02 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Pegasystems’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.11) to $0.09. Pegasystems posted earnings per share of $0.05 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 60%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Pegasystems will report full year earnings of $0.25 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.24 to $0.26. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.26 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.76 to $1.74. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Pegasystems.

Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The technology company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.09. Pegasystems had a negative net margin of 6.48% and a negative return on equity of 19.29%. The firm had revenue of $298.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $324.34 million.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Pegasystems from $160.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Pegasystems from $145.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pegasystems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Macquarie increased their price target on shares of Pegasystems from $151.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Pegasystems in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.67.

In other Pegasystems news, CFO Kenneth Stillwell sold 5,757 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.72, for a total transaction of $827,396.04. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 17,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,481,756.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders sold 6,847 shares of company stock valued at $972,286 over the last quarter. Insiders own 51.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in Pegasystems by 259.8% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 295 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Pegasystems during the 4th quarter valued at about $64,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in Pegasystems in the third quarter worth approximately $201,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pegasystems in the 3rd quarter worth $201,000. Finally, BTC Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Pegasystems during the 4th quarter worth about $209,000. 47.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PEGA stock opened at $114.34 on Thursday. Pegasystems has a twelve month low of $60.13 and a twelve month high of $148.80. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $128.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $128.88. The firm has a market cap of $9.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -141.16 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.10%. Pegasystems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -9.60%.

About Pegasystems

Pegasystems Inc develops, markets, licenses, hosts, and supports enterprise software applications in the United States, rest of the Americas, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It provides Pega Platform, an application development product for clients; and Pega Infinity, a software platform that unifies customer engagement and digital process automation.

