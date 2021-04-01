Zacks: Analysts Expect TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC) Will Announce Earnings of $0.27 Per Share

Analysts expect that TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC) will report earnings of $0.27 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for TPI Composites’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.76 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.31). TPI Composites posted earnings of ($0.01) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 2,800%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that TPI Composites will report full year earnings of $1.00 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.73 to $1.25. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.75 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.96 to $2.14. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow TPI Composites.

TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.13). TPI Composites had a negative net margin of 1.54% and a positive return on equity of 7.60%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group lowered shares of TPI Composites from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Raymond James lowered shares of TPI Composites from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $44.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of TPI Composites from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of TPI Composites from $77.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of TPI Composites from $51.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. TPI Composites currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.90.

Shares of TPIC stock traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $56.68. 33,574 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 980,750. The stock has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -75.97 and a beta of 1.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $56.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.94. TPI Composites has a 52-week low of $12.56 and a 52-week high of $81.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

In related news, CFO Bryan Robert Schumaker sold 52,614 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.65, for a total value of $2,664,899.10. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 53,684 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,719,094.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO William E. Siwek sold 3,480 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.30, for a total transaction of $182,004.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 106,412 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,565,347.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 59,716 shares of company stock worth $3,036,334. 18.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TPI Composites during the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TPI Composites during the 4th quarter worth approximately $84,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TPI Composites during the 4th quarter worth approximately $88,000. Perpetual Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of TPI Composites during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $95,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TPI Composites during the 4th quarter worth approximately $101,000. 76.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TPI Composites Company Profile

TPI Composites, Inc manufactures and sells composite wind blades, and related precision molding and assembly systems to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). The company also provides composite solutions for the transportation industry; and field service inspection and repair services to OEM customers and wind farm owners and operators.

