Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) Will Post Earnings of $0.48 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) will announce earnings of $0.48 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for VICI Properties’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.46 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.52. VICI Properties posted earnings of $0.38 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 26.3%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that VICI Properties will report full year earnings of $1.86 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.84 to $1.89. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.95 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.84 to $2.06. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover VICI Properties.

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.05. VICI Properties had a return on equity of 7.59% and a net margin of 64.43%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on VICI shares. KeyCorp initiated coverage on VICI Properties in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on VICI Properties from $27.00 to $28.50 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on VICI Properties from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded VICI Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price target on VICI Properties from $27.00 to $28.50 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.78.

VICI traded up $0.24 during trading on Monday, reaching $28.48. The stock had a trading volume of 78,796 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,785,997. The company has a current ratio of 6.84, a quick ratio of 6.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. VICI Properties has a one year low of $13.34 and a one year high of $29.87. The company has a market capitalization of $15.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $28.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.75.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 25th will be given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.63%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 24th. VICI Properties’s payout ratio is presently 89.19%.

In other news, Director James R. Abrahamson bought 13,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $28.26 per share, with a total value of $373,032.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 114,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,249,843.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 64,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,639,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC increased its holdings in VICI Properties by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 22,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $580,000 after buying an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in VICI Properties by 94.6% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 631 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its position in shares of VICI Properties by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 97,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,489,000 after purchasing an additional 727 shares during the period. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its position in VICI Properties by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 204,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,227,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares during the last quarter.

VICI Properties Company Profile

VICI Properties is an experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including the world-renowned Caesars Palace. VICI Properties' national, geographically diverse portfolio consists of 29 gaming facilities comprising over 48 million square feet and features approximately 19,200 hotel rooms and more than 200 restaurants, bars and nightclubs.

