Zacks Investment Management Has $450,000 Stake in KB Home (NYSE:KBH)

Zacks Investment Management lowered its holdings in KB Home (NYSE:KBH) by 13.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 13,430 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,032 shares during the quarter. Zacks Investment Management’s holdings in KB Home were worth $450,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in KBH. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KB Home in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,923,000. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in KB Home by 24.1% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 160,243 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,371,000 after acquiring an additional 31,138 shares during the period. Myriad Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in KB Home in the 4th quarter valued at $1,716,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of KB Home by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 215,199 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,213,000 after acquiring an additional 3,469 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of KB Home during the 4th quarter worth $8,027,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wedbush upgraded shares of KB Home from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on shares of KB Home from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Seaport Global Securities cut KB Home from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of KB Home from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of KB Home from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.35.

Shares of NYSE KBH opened at $46.53 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $43.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 5.16. KB Home has a 52-week low of $15.37 and a 52-week high of $47.37. The company has a market capitalization of $4.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.90.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The construction company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. KB Home had a net margin of 7.08% and a return on equity of 11.66%. KB Home’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that KB Home will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 4th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 3rd. KB Home’s dividend payout ratio is 19.17%.

In other news, CAO William R. Hollinger sold 82,651 shares of KB Home stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.46, for a total value of $3,509,361.46. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 213,984 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,085,760.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO William R. Hollinger sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.05, for a total transaction of $2,202,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 113,984 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,020,995.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 233,756 shares of company stock worth $10,221,364 over the last three months. 5.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About KB Home

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, second move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

