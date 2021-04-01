Zacks Investment Management Has $495,000 Position in Retail Value Inc. (NYSE:RVI)

Zacks Investment Management cut its position in shares of Retail Value Inc. (NYSE:RVI) by 12.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,305 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,630 shares during the quarter. Zacks Investment Management owned 0.17% of Retail Value worth $495,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RVI. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Retail Value by 30.9% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 2,185 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Retail Value by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 12,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after acquiring an additional 1,548 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Retail Value by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 12,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after acquiring an additional 979 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Retail Value during the third quarter worth about $177,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of Retail Value by 2,267.1% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 16,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 15,870 shares during the period. 67.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:RVI opened at $18.71 on Thursday. Retail Value Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.27 and a 12-month high of $18.84. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $17.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.97. The firm has a market cap of $394.46 million, a PE ratio of -2.97 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a quick ratio of 7.33, a current ratio of 7.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Retail Value (NYSE:RVI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Retail Value had a negative net margin of 66.44% and a negative return on equity of 18.09%. The company had revenue of $40.13 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Retail Value Inc. will post -5.52 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO David R. Lukes sold 14,840 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.30, for a total transaction of $256,732.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on RVI. Zacks Investment Research raised Retail Value from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley raised Retail Value from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $17.50 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 6th.

RVI is an independent publicly traded company trading under the ticker symbol ÂRVIÂ on the New York Stock Exchange. RVI holds assets in the continental U.S. and Puerto Rico and is managed by one or more subsidiaries of SITE Centers Corp. RVI focuses on realizing value in its business through operations and sales of its assets.

