Zacks Investment Management Purchases New Position in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS)

Zacks Investment Management bought a new position in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 573 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vista Equity Partners Management LLC lifted its stake in HubSpot by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. Vista Equity Partners Management LLC now owns 119,960 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $47,557,000 after purchasing an additional 15,962 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new stake in HubSpot in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,267,000. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its stake in HubSpot by 41.5% in the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 1,013 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in HubSpot by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 481,769 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $190,992,000 after purchasing an additional 25,562 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in HubSpot by 2,070.8% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 121,413 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $48,133,000 after purchasing an additional 115,820 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HUBS opened at $454.21 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $477.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $385.79. HubSpot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $110.57 and a 12 month high of $547.47. The company has a current ratio of 3.65, a quick ratio of 3.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market cap of $21.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -250.94 and a beta of 1.78.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The software maker reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.82. HubSpot had a negative net margin of 9.78% and a negative return on equity of 4.76%. The firm had revenue of $252.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $236.36 million. Equities analysts forecast that HubSpot, Inc. will post -1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HUBS has been the topic of several research reports. Summit Insights restated a “buy” rating on shares of HubSpot in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Cannonball Research raised their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $420.00 to $560.00 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $435.00 to $567.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Truist increased their target price on shares of HubSpot from $455.00 to $600.00 in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of HubSpot in a report on Friday, January 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $470.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $457.57.

In other HubSpot news, insider Yamini Rangan sold 433 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $396.44, for a total value of $171,658.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 54,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,526,692. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $473.63, for a total transaction of $4,025,855.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 654,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $309,990,835. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 37,433 shares of company stock valued at $17,876,289. 8.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as integrated applications, such as search engine optimization, blogging, website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

