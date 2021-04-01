Zacks Investment Management Raises Stock Position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Zacks Investment Management raised its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) by 4.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,769 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Zacks Investment Management’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $302,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Sanders Capital LLC boosted its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 44,058,914 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,179,530,000 after acquiring an additional 2,658,204 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 40,759,216 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,444,385,000 after purchasing an additional 1,195,001 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 33,404,614 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,642,439,000 after purchasing an additional 1,055,240 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 27,640,127 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,013,880,000 after acquiring an additional 130,578 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 4th quarter valued at $2,638,091,000. 18.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently issued reports on TSM. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $74.00 price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Susquehanna reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $74.00 price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $149.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $105.75.

Shares of TSM stock opened at $118.28 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $613.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $123.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $106.53. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 1-year low of $46.30 and a 1-year high of $142.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 14th. The semiconductor company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.05. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 28.73% and a net margin of 37.94%. The company had revenue of $12.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.90 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 4.01 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.3527 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $1.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.89%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures and sells integrated circuits and semiconductors. It also offers customer service, account management, and engineering services. The company serves customers in computer, communications, consumer, and industrial and standard segments in North America, Europe, Japan, China, and South Korea.

