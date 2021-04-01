Zacks Investment Management Sells 1,968 Shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:XFOR)

Zacks Investment Management trimmed its holdings in X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:XFOR) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,963 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,968 shares during the period. Zacks Investment Management owned about 0.33% of X4 Pharmaceuticals worth $347,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,033,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,645,000 after buying an additional 47,310 shares in the last quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC now owns 826,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,314,000 after purchasing an additional 101,744 shares in the last quarter. AXA S.A. lifted its position in shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals by 4.7% during the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 546,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,697,000 after purchasing an additional 24,544 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals by 0.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 423,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,864,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 162,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after purchasing an additional 6,380 shares in the last quarter. 67.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

XFOR opened at $8.61 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $149.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.69 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 10.19, a current ratio of 10.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.56. X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.38 and a twelve month high of $11.11.

X4 Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XFOR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.91) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.87) by ($0.04). On average, sell-side analysts expect that X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on XFOR shares. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Brookline Capital Management assumed coverage on shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.17.

X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of primary immune-deficiencies and cancer. Its lead drug candidate is mavorixafor (X4P-001), an oral small molecule antagonist of chemokine receptor CXCR4, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with warts, hypogammaglobulinemia, infections, and myelokathexis syndrome; Phase Ib clinical trial to treat severe congenital neutropenia and WaldenstrÃ¶m macroglobulinemia; and Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of clear cell renal cell carcinoma.

