Zacks Investment Management Sells 49 Shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW)

Zacks Investment Management lowered its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,559 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 49 shares during the period. Zacks Investment Management’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $554,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH bought a new position in Palo Alto Networks in the 4th quarter worth about $249,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,400 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $2,274,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. NBT Bank N A NY bought a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the fourth quarter worth approximately $226,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. raised its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 29,549 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $10,501,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Viking Global Investors LP bought a new stake in Palo Alto Networks during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $670,667,000. 80.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PANW has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $423.00 to $515.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. JMP Securities raised their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $310.00 to $430.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $310.00 to $408.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Truist increased their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $385.00 to $425.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $315.00 to $440.00 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $377.06.

NYSE PANW opened at $322.06 on Thursday. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $158.00 and a 1 year high of $403.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.32 billion, a PE ratio of -103.89 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.18, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The business’s 50-day moving average is $353.12 and its 200 day moving average is $312.29.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The network technology company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.12. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 8.66% and a negative net margin of 8.36%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $985.90 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.19 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $349.94, for a total transaction of $13,997,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Lee Klarich sold 2,539 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $393.42, for a total value of $998,893.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 299,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $117,938,267.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 129,317 shares of company stock worth $46,192,819 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas; Europe, the Middle East, and Africa; and Asia Pacific and Japan. The company was founded by Nir Zuk, Rajiv Batra and Yu Ming Mao in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

