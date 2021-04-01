Zacks Investment Management Sells 53,493 Shares of iShares MSCI Singapore ETF (NYSEARCA:EWS)

Zacks Investment Management reduced its stake in iShares MSCI Singapore ETF (NYSEARCA:EWS) by 81.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,148 shares of the company’s stock after selling 53,493 shares during the period. Zacks Investment Management’s holdings in iShares MSCI Singapore ETF were worth $261,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EWS. Associated Banc Corp raised its stake in iShares MSCI Singapore ETF by 161.4% in the fourth quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 3,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 2,260 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in iShares MSCI Singapore ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $102,000. Camelot Portfolios LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Singapore ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $239,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Singapore ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $358,000. Finally, Gould Asset Management LLC CA increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Singapore ETF by 22.5% during the fourth quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA now owns 20,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,000 after purchasing an additional 3,740 shares in the last quarter.

EWS stock opened at $23.42 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $22.61 and a 200 day moving average of $21.12. iShares MSCI Singapore ETF has a twelve month low of $16.22 and a twelve month high of $23.58.

iShares MSCI Singapore ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Singapore ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Singapore Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund (ETF). The Funds seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Singapore Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Singapore Stock Exchange.

