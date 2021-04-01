Zacks Investment Research Downgrades AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) to Hold

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc., operates as a theatrical exhibition company primarily in the United States and internationally. It owned or interests in theatres and screens. AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. is based in Leawood, Kansas. “

Several other equities analysts have also commented on AMC. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of AMC Entertainment from $5.50 to $7.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of AMC Entertainment from $2.50 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of AMC Entertainment in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, MKM Partners cut shares of AMC Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $1.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.78.

Shares of AMC Entertainment stock opened at $10.21 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.29 and a beta of 2.48. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.27. AMC Entertainment has a 52 week low of $1.91 and a 52 week high of $20.36.

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported ($3.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.80) by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $162.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.31 million. The firm’s revenue was down 88.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that AMC Entertainment will post -16.59 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Daniel E. Ellis sold 20,000 shares of AMC Entertainment stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.26, for a total transaction of $205,200.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 91,294 shares in the company, valued at approximately $936,676.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lake Group L.L.C. Silver sold 33,317,145 shares of AMC Entertainment stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.05, for a total value of $534,740,177.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,473,324 shares of company stock worth $536,584,964 in the last three months. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMC. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of AMC Entertainment by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 124,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $587,000 after acquiring an additional 6,029 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new position in shares of AMC Entertainment during the 3rd quarter worth $57,000. Natixis purchased a new stake in AMC Entertainment in the 3rd quarter valued at about $89,000. Barings LLC purchased a new stake in AMC Entertainment in the 3rd quarter valued at about $775,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in AMC Entertainment by 9,615.6% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 343,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $530,000 after buying an additional 340,391 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.61% of the company’s stock.

AMC Entertainment Company Profile

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, involved in the theatrical exhibition business. The company owns, operates, or has interests in theatres. As of March 17, 2020, it operated approximately 1,000 theatres and 11,000 screens in the United States and internationally. The company was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Leawood, Kansas.

