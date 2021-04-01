Zacks Investment Research Downgrades German American Bancorp (NASDAQ:GABC) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of German American Bancorp (NASDAQ:GABC) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “GERMAN AMERICAN BANCORP is a multi-bank holding company. Through its subsidiaries, they operate affiliated community banks with banking offices and full-service independent insurance agencies in the eight contiguous Southwestern Indiana counties of Daviess, Dubois, Gibson, Knox, Martin, Perry, Pike andS pencer. Their lines of business include retail and commercial banking, mortgage banking, trust and brokerage services, title insurance, and a full range of personal and corporate property and casualty insurance products. “

Shares of German American Bancorp stock opened at $46.22 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. German American Bancorp has a 12-month low of $24.40 and a 12-month high of $51.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.50 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.52.

German American Bancorp (NASDAQ:GABC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.21. German American Bancorp had a net margin of 25.10% and a return on equity of 9.72%. The business had revenue of $56.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.40 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that German American Bancorp will post 2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, February 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th were issued a $0.21 dividend. This is an increase from German American Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 9th. German American Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 35.74%.

In other news, Director Lee A. Mitchell sold 15,198 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.09, for a total value of $746,069.82. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,732.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Clay W. Ewing sold 10,089 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.64, for a total transaction of $490,728.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 87,012 shares in the company, valued at $4,232,263.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 227 shares of company stock worth $8,495 and sold 30,037 shares worth $1,460,714. 7.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income purchased a new stake in German American Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $2,993,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in German American Bancorp by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,927,680 shares of the bank’s stock worth $63,787,000 after buying an additional 66,956 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in German American Bancorp by 207.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 75,332 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,493,000 after buying an additional 50,793 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in German American Bancorp by 29.4% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 222,196 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,352,000 after buying an additional 50,459 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in German American Bancorp by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 167,795 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,552,000 after buying an additional 18,819 shares in the last quarter. 42.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

German American Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for German American Bank that provides retail and commercial banking services. The company operates through three segments: Core Banking, Wealth Management Services, and Insurance Operations. The Core Banking segment accepts various deposit products from the general public; and originates consumer, commercial and agricultural, commercial and agricultural real estate, and residential mortgage loans, as well as sells residential mortgage loans in the secondary market.

