Zacks Investment Research Downgrades International Money Express (NASDAQ:IMXI) to Hold

International Money Express (NASDAQ:IMXI) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “International Money Express Inc. offer wire transfer and other processing services to customers through network of sending and paying agents located primarily in the District of Columbia and Puerto Rico as well as throughout Latin America. International Money Express Inc., formerly known as FinTech Acquisition Corp. II, is headquartered in Miami, Florida. “

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of International Money Express from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.17.

NASDAQ IMXI opened at $15.01 on Tuesday. International Money Express has a 1 year low of $6.85 and a 1 year high of $18.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 2.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $573.65 million, a PE ratio of 19.24 and a beta of 0.44. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.46.

International Money Express (NASDAQ:IMXI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.01). International Money Express had a return on equity of 52.83% and a net margin of 8.65%. On average, research analysts anticipate that International Money Express will post 1 EPS for the current year.

In other International Money Express news, CEO Robert Lisy sold 23,168 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.26, for a total transaction of $376,711.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 32.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in International Money Express during the 4th quarter valued at $1,056,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in International Money Express by 208.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 27,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,000 after buying an additional 18,379 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in International Money Express during the 4th quarter valued at $599,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in International Money Express by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 100,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,567,000 after buying an additional 15,085 shares during the period. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its position in shares of International Money Express by 85.3% in the 4th quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 62,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $975,000 after purchasing an additional 28,900 shares during the period. 65.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

International Money Express Company Profile

International Money Express, Inc, through its subsidiary, operates as a money remittance services company in the United States, Latin America, Mexico, Africa, Central and South America, and the Caribbean. The company offers remittance services, which include a suite of ancillary financial processing solutions and payment services; and online payment options, pre-paid debit cards, and direct deposit payroll cards.

