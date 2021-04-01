Zacks Investment Research Downgrades OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS) to Hold

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “OSI Systems is a vertically integrated designer and manufacturer of specialized electronic systems and components for critical applications in the homeland security, healthcare, defense and aerospace industries. The Company combines more than 40 years of electronics engineering and manufacturing experience with offices and production facilities in more than a dozen countries to implement a strategy of expansion into selective end product markets. Their Research and Development teams are focused on expanding and enhancing their product portfolios and delivering breakthrough technology solutions and are making technological advances designed to keep pace with their rapidly changing marketplace. They have three operating divisions: Security division, Healthcare division & Optoelectronics & Manufacturing division. “

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of OSI Systems in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of OSI Systems from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of OSI Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. OSI Systems presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $104.00.

OSIS stock opened at $96.10 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.86, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $95.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $88.94. OSI Systems has a one year low of $63.09 and a one year high of $100.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.84.

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The technology company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $276.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $272.66 million. OSI Systems had a net margin of 5.65% and a return on equity of 15.70%. OSI Systems’s revenue was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.27 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that OSI Systems will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Deepak Chopra sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.22, for a total transaction of $2,330,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 474,094 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,195,042.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel Victor S. Sze sold 15,064 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.25, for a total value of $1,404,718.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 187,538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,487,918.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 52,564 shares of company stock worth $4,945,543 in the last quarter. Insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in OSI Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in OSI Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $73,000. Royce & Associates LP purchased a new position in shares of OSI Systems during the 4th quarter worth $212,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of OSI Systems by 120.0% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,323 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $180,000 after acquiring an additional 1,267 shares during the period. Finally, 6 Meridian purchased a new position in shares of OSI Systems during the 4th quarter worth $217,000. Institutional investors own 92.62% of the company’s stock.

OSI Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electronic systems and components worldwide. It operates through three segments: Security, Healthcare, and Optoelectronics and Manufacturing. The Security segment offers baggage and parcel inspection, cargo and vehicle inspection, hold baggage and people screening, radiation detection, and explosive and narcotics trace detection systems under the Rapiscan Systems and AS&E names.

