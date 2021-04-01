Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Sims (OTCMKTS:SMSMY) to Hold

Sims (OTCMKTS:SMSMY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sims Metal Management Ltd is a metals and electronics recycling company. It specializes in ferrous and non-ferrous metals recycling, post-consumer electronic goods recycling, and municipal waste recycling. Sims Metal Management Ltd, formerly known as Sims Group, is based in New York, United States. “

Get Sims alerts:

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Sims from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SMSMY opened at $11.00 on Thursday. Sims has a 1-year low of $3.51 and a 1-year high of $11.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.73. The company has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a PE ratio of -57.87 and a beta of 1.69.

About Sims

Sims Limited engages in buying, processing, and selling ferrous and non-ferrous recycled metals in Australia, China, Turkey, South Korea, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through six segments: North America Metals, Investment in SA Recycling, Australia/New Zealand Metals, UK Metals, Global Trading, and Sims Lifecycle Services.

Featured Article: Quick Ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sims (SMSMY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sims Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sims and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.