Zacks Investment Research Lowers BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF) to Hold

BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “BancFirst Corporation is a bank holding company for BancFirst. BancFirst Corporation also owns 100% of the common securities of BFC Capital Trust I, and First State Bank. BancFirst’s strategy focuses on providing a full range of commercial banking services to retail customers and small to medium-sized businesses both in the non-metropolitan trade centers and the metropolitan markets. BancFirst operates as a super community bank, managing their community banking offices on a decentralized basis, which permits them to be responsive to local customer needs. “

Get BancFirst alerts:

BANF stock traded up $0.17 on Thursday, hitting $70.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 53,461 shares, compared to its average volume of 90,809. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $69.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.06. BancFirst has a 1 year low of $29.27 and a 1 year high of $77.38. The stock has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.54 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The bank reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.31. BancFirst had a net margin of 21.31% and a return on equity of 9.72%. The firm had revenue of $114.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.85 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that BancFirst will post 2.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other BancFirst news, CEO David E. Rainbolt sold 21,761 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.13, for a total transaction of $1,439,054.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Ken Starks sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.84, for a total transaction of $258,440.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $332,280. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 141,266 shares of company stock valued at $9,428,486. 38.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of BancFirst by 59.5% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 531 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BancFirst in the 4th quarter valued at about $88,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BancFirst in the 4th quarter valued at about $135,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BancFirst in the 1st quarter valued at about $141,000. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new position in shares of BancFirst in the 3rd quarter valued at about $208,000. Institutional investors own 37.80% of the company’s stock.

BancFirst Company Profile

BancFirst Corporation operates as the bank holding company for BancFirst that provides a range of commercial banking services to retail customers, and small to medium-sized businesses. It operates through Metropolitan Banks, Community Banks, Pegasus Bank, and Other Financial Services segments. The company offers checking accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, sweep accounts, club accounts, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as overdraft protection and auto draft services.

Further Reading: What is the formula for the cash asset ratio?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on BancFirst (BANF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for BancFirst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BancFirst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.