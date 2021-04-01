Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Celanese (NYSE:CE) to Buy

Celanese (NYSE:CE) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $160.00 target price on the basic materials company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 6.80% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Earnings estimates for Celanese for the first quarter have been increasing over the past month. Cost savings through productivity actions and operational improvement are likely to support the company’s bottom line in 2021. Acquisitions are also expected to drive results in its Engineered Materials unit. Moreover, the company is poised to gain from expansion in emerging regions. The company's efforts to lower debt also bode well. Moreover, Celanese remains committed to returning value to its shareholders leveraging strong cash flows. The company has also outperformed the industry it belongs to over the past year. However, the Engineered Materials segment faces headwinds from elevated raw material costs. Lower prices are also expected to weigh on Acetyl Chain margins. Acetate tow volumes remain under pressure due to low utilization rates.”

Get Celanese alerts:

CE has been the topic of a number of other research reports. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Celanese from $158.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Celanese from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Celanese from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Celanese from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded Celanese from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $119.00 to $155.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Celanese has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.74.

NYSE:CE opened at $149.81 on Tuesday. Celanese has a 52 week low of $66.53 and a 52 week high of $155.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The company has a market capitalization of $17.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $142.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $128.79.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.37. Celanese had a return on equity of 31.41% and a net margin of 10.46%. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.99 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Celanese will post 7.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Celanese news, Director John K. Wulff sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.55, for a total transaction of $100,162.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,299,864.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lyrical Asset Management LP raised its stake in Celanese by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 2,691,572 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $349,743,000 after acquiring an additional 13,424 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Celanese by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,262,241 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $293,956,000 after buying an additional 27,580 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Celanese during the 4th quarter worth approximately $207,356,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Celanese by 296.1% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 713,547 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $92,718,000 after buying an additional 533,403 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Celanese by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 704,649 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $91,562,000 after buying an additional 95,583 shares in the last quarter. 97.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Celanese Company Profile

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain segments. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

Further Reading: What does an equal weight rating mean?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Celanese (CE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Celanese Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celanese and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.