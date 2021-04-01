Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Seiko Epson (OTCMKTS:SEKEY) to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Seiko Epson (OTCMKTS:SEKEY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Seiko Epson Corporation is engaged in the development, manufacturing, sales, marketing and servicing of information-related equipment, electronic devices, precision products and other products. The Information Equipment segment manufactures and offers computers and peripherals, including PCs, printers, scanners and projectors. The Electronic Devices and Precision Equipment segment is engaged in the development, manufacture and sale of quartz devices, semiconductors, and displays, watches, plastic corrective lenses, and factory automation equipment. Seiko Epson Corporation has its head office in Suwa, Nagano. “

Get Seiko Epson alerts:

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Seiko Epson from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of Seiko Epson from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th.

SEKEY stock opened at $8.33 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -832.17 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Seiko Epson has a 12 month low of $4.39 and a 12 month high of $9.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.29.

Seiko Epson (OTCMKTS:SEKEY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $2.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.67 billion. Seiko Epson had a negative net margin of 0.02% and a negative return on equity of 0.03%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Seiko Epson will post 0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Seiko Epson Company Profile

Seiko Epson Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, sells, and provides services for products in the printing solutions, visual communications, wearable and industrial products, and other businesses. It operates through three segments: Printing Solutions, Visual Communications, and Wearable & Industrial Products segments.

Recommended Story: Call Option Volume

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Seiko Epson (SEKEY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Seiko Epson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seiko Epson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.