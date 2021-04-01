Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Daiwa Capital Markets

Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) in a research note published on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued a sell rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $465.00 to $450.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Zoom Video Communications from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $450.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $390.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $423.62.

Shares of Zoom Video Communications stock opened at $321.29 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $94.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 411.91, a PEG ratio of 12.42 and a beta of -1.46. Zoom Video Communications has a one year low of $108.53 and a one year high of $588.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $365.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $412.85.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.43. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 17.10% and a return on equity of 27.93%. The business had revenue of $882.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $810.97 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.15 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 368.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Zoom Video Communications will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

In other Zoom Video Communications news, Director Bart Swanson sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $368.45, for a total value of $736,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $736,900. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Eric S. Yuan sold 70,142 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $381.38, for a total transaction of $26,750,755.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 177,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,612,571.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 432,119 shares of company stock valued at $153,754,441 in the last ninety days. 24.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strs Ohio grew its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 86.8% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 84,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,479,000 after buying an additional 39,225 shares in the last quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 408.2% during the fourth quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 68,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,984,000 after buying an additional 54,730 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 42.1% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 115,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,870,000 after buying an additional 34,153 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,056,000. Finally, Ballew Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 58.0% in the fourth quarter. Ballew Advisors Inc now owns 697 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period. 37.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Zoom Video Communications

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides a video-first communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's product portfolio includes Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system that provides secure call routing, call queuing, call detail reports, call recording, call quality monitoring, voicemail, switch to video, and other services, as well as inbound and outbound calling services; and Zoom Chat enables sharing messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices for meeting and phone customers.

