ZPER (ZPR) Trading 154.6% Higher Over Last 7 Days

ZPER (CURRENCY:ZPR) traded up 8.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on April 1st. One ZPER coin can currently be bought for $0.0022 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges. ZPER has a market capitalization of $2.71 million and $788.00 worth of ZPER was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, ZPER has traded 154.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0173 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000302 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.44 or 0.00068207 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 20.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00003105 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0308 or 0.00000052 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded up 16% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 75.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Upfiring (UFR) traded 16.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000503 BTC.

Ethverse (ETHV) traded 13.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000851 BTC.

ZPER Profile

ZPR is a coin. ZPER’s total supply is 1,850,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,257,920,702 coins. ZPER’s official website is Https://zper.io. ZPER’s official Twitter account is @zper_team and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “A South Korean based company, ZPER launched a blockchain-based financial peer-to-peer ecosystem. ZPER is seeking a solution to the loan and investment market through a platform that combines industrial values of P2P finance and asset values of data around the globe. In ZPER’s platform, all kind of users have a basic wallet for investments, managing and exchanges, the ZPERobo presents custom reports based on the user investment tendencies and an open market in the ecosystem. ZPR is the issued Ethereum-based ERC 20 token, it is a payment method within the ZPER network and is the mechanism used for all types of transactions. “

Buying and Selling ZPER

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZPER directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZPER should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ZPER using one of the exchanges listed above.

