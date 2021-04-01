ZrCoin Trading 42% Higher Over Last 7 Days (ZRC)

ZrCoin (CURRENCY:ZRC) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on April 1st. One ZrCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.40 or 0.00000678 BTC on major exchanges. ZrCoin has a total market cap of $1.99 million and $96,583.00 worth of ZrCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, ZrCoin has traded up 42% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001699 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.99 or 0.00064497 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00000956 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 45.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $224.37 or 0.00380898 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.05 or 0.00006880 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $478.86 or 0.00812911 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 19.1% against the dollar and now trades at $52.99 or 0.00089956 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $28.24 or 0.00047940 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.46 or 0.00029644 BTC.

About ZrCoin

ZrCoin’s genesis date was March 18th, 2017. ZrCoin’s total supply is 4,988,893 coins. The official website for ZrCoin is zrcoin.io. ZrCoin’s official Twitter account is @ZrCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “ZrCoin is a cryptocurrency backed by synthetic Zirconium Dioxide (ZrO2), a refractory material with high plasticity and corrosion resistant properties extracted from waste materials,. ZrCoin (ZRC) is a Waves-based asset and it represents one Kg of Synth. ZrО2. An Initial Coin Offering took place to fund the production and distribution of the material. The token will then be purchased at the market value of Zirconium Dioxide (ZrO2). Investors will also be able to exchange their ZrCoins for the company’s stock if the company is eligible for IPO or to exchange it for BTC, fiat or other cryptos in independent exchanges that wish to list ZrCoin. “

Buying and Selling ZrCoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZrCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZrCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ZrCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

