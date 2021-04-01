ZumCoin (ZUM) Trading Up 14.6% Over Last 7 Days

ZumCoin (CURRENCY:ZUM) traded up 6.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on April 1st. One ZumCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0015 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges. ZumCoin has a market cap of $1.49 million and $36.00 worth of ZumCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, ZumCoin has traded up 14.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0319 or 0.00000054 BTC.

Beldex (BDX) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0783 or 0.00000133 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000007 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded down 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0183 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded up 88.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded 37.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000005 BTC.

ZumCoin Coin Profile

ZumCoin (CRYPTO:ZUM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 11th, 2019. ZumCoin’s total supply is 988,819,491 coins. ZumCoin’s official website is zumcoin.org. The Reddit community for ZumCoin is /r/bitcoin2network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “ZumCoin enables users to process instant cross-border private payments of any amount for a fraction of a penny. It is a peer-to-peer decentralized ecosystem designed to eliminate central control and the need for the third-party to validation transactions. ZumCoin is developed by utilizing a sophisticated scheme of mathematical proofs and state of the art cryptography to ensure all network transactions are completely Private, Untraceable, and Unlinkable. “

Buying and Selling ZumCoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZumCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZumCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZumCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

