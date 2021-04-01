Zur Rose Group (OTCMKTS:ZRSEF) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Zur Rose Group (OTCMKTS:ZRSEF) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup cut shares of Zur Rose Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Zur Rose Group in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Zur Rose Group in a research report on Monday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Zur Rose Group presently has an average rating of Buy.

Get Zur Rose Group alerts:

ZRSEF opened at $370.00 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $501.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $341.37. Zur Rose Group has a 1 year low of $363.80 and a 1 year high of $547.00.

About Zur Rose Group

Zur Rose Group AG operates an e-commerce pharmacy and a wholesale business for medical and pharmaceutical products under the Zur Rose and DocMorris brands in Germany, Switzerland, and rest of Europe. The company offers consumer health, beauty, and personal care products. It also provides medicines management services.

Featured Article: Momentum Indicators

Receive News & Ratings for Zur Rose Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zur Rose Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.