-$0.06 EPS Expected for Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.06) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Vericel’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.10) and the highest is $0.00. Vericel posted earnings per share of ($0.10) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 40%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Vericel will report full-year earnings of $0.11 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.02) to $0.39. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.55 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.36 to $1.00. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Vericel.

Get Vericel alerts:

Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The biotechnology company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.05. Vericel had a return on equity of 0.13% and a net margin of 0.12%. The company had revenue of $45.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.05 million.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on VCEL shares. Oppenheimer downgraded Vericel from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. TheStreet upgraded Vericel from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Vericel from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH boosted their price target on Vericel from $27.50 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their price target on Vericel from $44.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.63.

Shares of NASDAQ:VCEL opened at $53.20 on Friday. Vericel has a 1 year low of $7.81 and a 1 year high of $60.00. The company has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a PE ratio of -5,320,000.00 and a beta of 3.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $49.35 and its 200 day moving average is $32.91.

In related news, insider Jonathan Mark Hopper sold 17,924 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.40, for a total value of $921,293.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 27,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,437,452.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Dominick Colangelo sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.01, for a total value of $2,040,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 206,540 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,535,605.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vericel by 302.3% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,595 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 1,950 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vericel in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Vericel by 53.7% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,460 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,209 shares in the last quarter. Rollins Financial bought a new position in Vericel in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $154,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Vericel by 33.0% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,172 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $191,000 after acquiring an additional 1,531 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.11% of the company’s stock.

Vericel Company Profile

Vericel Corporation, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, manufactures, and distributes cellular therapies for sports medicine and severe burn care markets in the United States. It markets autologous cell therapy products comprising MACI, an autologous cellularized scaffold product for the repair of symptomatic, and single or multiple full-thickness cartilage defects of the knee; and Epicel, a permanent skin replacement humanitarian use device for the treatment of patients with deep-dermal or full-thickness burns.

Read More: Understanding Analyst Ratings



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Vericel (VCEL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Vericel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vericel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.