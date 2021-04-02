-$0.23 Earnings Per Share Expected for Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.23) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Alphatec’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.30) to ($0.15). Alphatec posted earnings of ($0.18) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 27.8%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, May 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Alphatec will report full year earnings of ($0.70) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.82) to ($0.56). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($0.33) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.57) to $0.14. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Alphatec.

Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The medical technology company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.12). Alphatec had a negative net margin of 51.95% and a negative return on equity of 266.45%. The firm had revenue of $43.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.87 million.

Several research analysts have commented on ATEC shares. Lake Street Capital boosted their target price on Alphatec from $15.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, December 18th. HC Wainwright increased their target price on Alphatec from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Alphatec in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alphatec from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on Alphatec from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Alphatec presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.50.

NASDAQ:ATEC opened at $15.59 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.17, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.80. The firm has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.17 and a beta of 1.53. Alphatec has a 52 week low of $3.08 and a 52 week high of $19.36. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.55.

In other news, major shareholder Jennifer N. Pritzker bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.38 per share, with a total value of $49,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $494,676. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jeffrey G. Black sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.28, for a total value of $407,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 627,770 shares in the company, valued at $10,220,095.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 58,387 shares of company stock worth $953,404 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 28.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new position in Alphatec in the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Newton One Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphatec during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $102,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphatec during the 4th quarter worth approximately $103,000. Elk River Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Alphatec in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $145,000. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphatec by 95.2% in the fourth quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,250 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. 31.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alphatec Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, designs, develops, and advances technologies for the surgical treatment of spinal disorders. The company offers SafeOp Neural InformatiX System, an Alpha InformatiX product platform designed to reduce the risk of intraoperative nerve injury; squadron lateral retractor designed to maximize patient outcomes; Sigma transforaminal lumbar interbody fusion pedicle-based access system that provides direct visualization of anatomical landmarks; Sigma PTP Access and Patient Positioning System; Invictus Spinal Fixation System, a thoracolumbar fixation system to treat a range of pathologies; and Invictus MIS SingleStep System designed to improve surgical efficiency without compromising accuracy.

