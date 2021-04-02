$0.35 EPS Expected for Fidus Investment Co. (NASDAQ:FDUS) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Fidus Investment Co. (NASDAQ:FDUS) to announce earnings of $0.35 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Fidus Investment’s earnings. Fidus Investment also reported earnings of $0.35 per share during the same quarter last year. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Fidus Investment will report full-year earnings of $1.48 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.42 to $1.51. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.49 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.44 to $1.54. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Fidus Investment.

Fidus Investment (NASDAQ:FDUS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The asset manager reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.11. Fidus Investment had a net margin of 26.80% and a return on equity of 9.15%. The company had revenue of $23.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.19 million.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on FDUS. B. Riley increased their price objective on Fidus Investment from $14.50 to $16.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Fidus Investment from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Hovde Group began coverage on Fidus Investment in a research note on Friday, March 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James raised their price target on Fidus Investment from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Fidus Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Fidus Investment presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.50.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of FDUS. Ares Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidus Investment during the fourth quarter valued at $4,794,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Fidus Investment by 199.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 340,956 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,466,000 after buying an additional 227,143 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Fidus Investment by 29.8% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 312,294 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,076,000 after buying an additional 71,607 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Fidus Investment by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 365,286 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,785,000 after buying an additional 48,752 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new stake in Fidus Investment in the 3rd quarter worth about $154,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.86% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FDUS traded up $0.15 on Friday, reaching $15.70. 84,508 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 152,574. Fidus Investment has a 12 month low of $5.00 and a 12 month high of $15.86. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.76. The stock has a market cap of $383.66 million, a PE ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 1.89.

The business also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 8.6%. Fidus Investment’s payout ratio is presently 86.11%.

About Fidus Investment

Fidus Investment Corporation is a business development company. It specializing in leveraged buyouts, refinancings, change of ownership transactions, recapitalizations, strategic acquisitions, mezzanine, growth capital, business expansion, lower middle market investments, debt investments, subordinated and second lien loans, senior secured and unitranche debt, preferred equity, warrants, subordinated debt, senior subordinated notes, junior secured loans, and unitranche loans.

