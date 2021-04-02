-$0.87 EPS Expected for MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) will report earnings of ($0.87) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for MGM Resorts International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($1.03) to ($0.73). MGM Resorts International posted earnings of ($0.45) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 93.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that MGM Resorts International will report full year earnings of ($2.20) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.59) to ($1.70). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($0.20) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.03) to $0.12. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow MGM Resorts International.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.90) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.96) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. MGM Resorts International had a negative return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 20.81%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 53.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.08 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded MGM Resorts International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on MGM Resorts International from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Argus raised MGM Resorts International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on MGM Resorts International from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on shares of MGM Resorts International in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.47.

Shares of MGM traded up $1.71 on Friday, hitting $39.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,840,535 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,875,681. The company has a market capitalization of $19.65 billion, a PE ratio of 14.18 and a beta of 2.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 2.20. MGM Resorts International has a fifty-two week low of $10.00 and a fifty-two week high of $42.04. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $37.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.54.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.0025 per share. This represents a $0.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 9th. MGM Resorts International’s payout ratio is 1.30%.

In other news, SVP Todd Meinert sold 8,129 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.57, for a total value of $289,148.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $295,231. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Mary Chris Jammet sold 6,626 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.62, for a total transaction of $255,896.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $720,108.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,257,107 shares of company stock valued at $84,158,943 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 5.06% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hartford Investment Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 47,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,482,000 after buying an additional 4,008 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. acquired a new position in MGM Resorts International in the 4th quarter worth $747,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in MGM Resorts International by 63.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,763,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,110,000 after purchasing an additional 2,613,254 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in MGM Resorts International by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 337,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,646,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Finally, 3D L Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in MGM Resorts International in the 4th quarter worth $576,000. 63.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates integrated casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

