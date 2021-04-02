$0.97 EPS Expected for Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) will report earnings per share of $0.97 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Newmont’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.10 and the lowest is $0.88. Newmont reported earnings of $0.40 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 142.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Newmont will report full year earnings of $3.77 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.66 to $4.46. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $3.81 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.89 to $5.04. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Newmont.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The basic materials company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.11. Newmont had a return on equity of 7.37% and a net margin of 23.19%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.50 EPS.

NEM has been the subject of several research reports. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Newmont in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Fundamental Research lowered their price target on shares of Newmont from $74.35 to $69.96 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Newmont from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. TD Securities lowered their target price on Newmont from $78.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Raymond James set a $86.00 price target on Newmont and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Newmont currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.57.

In related news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 5,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.95, for a total value of $319,042.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 242,547 shares in the company, valued at $15,025,786.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Stephen P. Gottesfeld sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.72, for a total value of $230,880.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 117,140 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,761,320.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 28,845 shares of company stock valued at $1,761,347. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Newmont by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 38,024,490 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,277,287,000 after purchasing an additional 2,105,656 shares during the period. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA increased its stake in Newmont by 31.5% in the third quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA now owns 42,704 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,710,000 after acquiring an additional 10,230 shares during the last quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. raised its position in Newmont by 31.1% during the fourth quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 13,495 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $808,000 after purchasing an additional 3,201 shares in the last quarter. RWC Asset Management LLP lifted its stake in Newmont by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. RWC Asset Management LLP now owns 2,119,922 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $126,869,000 after purchasing an additional 190,779 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Wealth Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Newmont in the 4th quarter valued at $72,020,000. Institutional investors own 79.18% of the company’s stock.

Newmont stock traded up $1.54 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $61.81. The stock had a trading volume of 6,514,064 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,328,025. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.44 and a beta of 0.14. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 2.83. Newmont has a 1-year low of $46.56 and a 1-year high of $72.22.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This is a boost from Newmont’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 3rd. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.56%. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 121.21%.

Newmont Company Profile

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2020, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 94.2 million ounces and land position of 58,900 square kilometers.

